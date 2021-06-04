Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $24,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.36. 3,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,213. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,620 shares of company stock worth $20,576,045. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

