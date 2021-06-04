Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.12% of Eli Lilly and worth $216,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,544 shares of company stock worth $48,331,546. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.20. 35,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

