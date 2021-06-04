Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 159,800 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,800 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.09% of Corning worth $34,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 702.0% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64,722 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 71,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,471,735 shares of company stock worth $3,064,756,423. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. 54,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

