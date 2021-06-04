Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Reduces Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,002 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Illinois Tool Works worth $225,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,084. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.