Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 14,683 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 14,683 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $49,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. 687,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,917,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $232.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.94. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.