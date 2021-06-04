Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 71,115 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,115 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.33% of Eaton worth $181,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $149.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

