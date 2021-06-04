Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 81,094 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,364,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 81,094 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $137,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 41,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 428,741 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,789,475 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.31. The stock had a trading volume of 232,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,168,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $237.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

