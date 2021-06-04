Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 85,966 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,960,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85,966 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 3.5% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Texas Instruments worth $559,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.13. 53,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,061. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

