Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 677,054 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Ball worth $48,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Ball by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 37,245 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLL opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.63.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.