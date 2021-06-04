Banano (BAN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $470,233.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, Banano has traded 19% higher against the dollar. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $34.33 million and approximately $470,233.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00068942 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00296434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00078818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004417 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00025270 BTC.

About Banano

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,906 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,995,183 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

