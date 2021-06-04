Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0244

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $30.69 million and $407,123.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00066106 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.00297647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00077135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004448 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00022956 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,906 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,995,183 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

