Banano Tops 1-Day Volume of $470,233.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $34.33 million and $470,233.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 19% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00068942 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00296434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00078818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004417 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00025270 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,906 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,995,183 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

