Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.6% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $475,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,268,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 84.0% in the first quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 1,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,187.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,437.13 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,272.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.