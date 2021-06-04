Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.99. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 4,620 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.46. The company has a market cap of $81.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. 31.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

