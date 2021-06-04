BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock Position Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,622,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,768 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.74% of BankUnited worth $71,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKU opened at $47.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,166 shares of company stock worth $624,502. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

