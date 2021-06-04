Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 29,200 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 845.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after acquiring an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,222,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,096,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,437,000 after buying an additional 123,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

NYSE:ATO opened at $101.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.37.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

