Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 38,925 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 261.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after buying an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $979,596,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,183,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $543,491,000 after acquiring an additional 569,477 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.