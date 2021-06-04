Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $381.35 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $398.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

