Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,339 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vipshop by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 319,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after buying an additional 76,090 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 115,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.42. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.