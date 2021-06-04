Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.10 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $420.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.49 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $414.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.