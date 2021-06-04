Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Zoetis by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $173.82 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.40 and a twelve month high of $178.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

