Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Entergy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,057,000 after buying an additional 346,593 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,259,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,047,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,754. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $105.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

