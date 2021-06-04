Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 10,237 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 276.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 14,627.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,094,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,265,000 after buying an additional 1,087,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after acquiring an additional 737,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.65.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 446,738 shares of company stock worth $114,181,278. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY opened at $221.24 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

