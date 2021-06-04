Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 351.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 133,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,546,000 after acquiring an additional 48,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after acquiring an additional 913,437 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after acquiring an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE:TSN opened at $79.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.