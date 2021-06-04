Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $241.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.98. The firm has a market cap of $171.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $164.51 and a 52-week high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

