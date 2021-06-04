Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,116 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,863 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,191 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $42,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.40.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $274.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

