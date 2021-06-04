Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,117 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after buying an additional 828,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.63. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $66.23 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $1,083,429.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,317.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,368 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,367. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

