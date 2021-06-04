Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 38,222 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,222 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.06% of Ballard Power Systems worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 752.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.19 and a beta of 1.51. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

