Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,330 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,727,000 after acquiring an additional 131,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $211.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.59 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a market cap of $184.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.46.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

