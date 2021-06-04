Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 11,400 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $92.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $96.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.46.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.