Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 22,884 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 51,829 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

