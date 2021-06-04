Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $7.91 Million Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.45% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $7,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 424.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,860,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,187 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,772,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,480.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 511,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,208,000.

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $31.76 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $32.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

