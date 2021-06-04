Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

NYSE:PM opened at $97.37 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $98.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.16. The stock has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

