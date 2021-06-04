Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 7,546 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $258.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.