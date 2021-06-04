Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,267 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Infosys by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,855,000 after acquiring an additional 187,830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,851,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Infosys by 5.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $19.14 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

