Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,108 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its stake in Amgen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Amgen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $235.74 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

