Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,510 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after purchasing an additional 263,446 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,032 shares of company stock valued at $71,171,144. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $213.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

