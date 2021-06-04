Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,721 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,011 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $116.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.51. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,064,133.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,462 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

