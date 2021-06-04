Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 459 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $635.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $274.51 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $625.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

