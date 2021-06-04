Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 512 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Humana by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 3.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $430.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $437.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.05.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

