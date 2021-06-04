Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $464.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $189.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.41 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.08.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

