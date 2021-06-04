Barclays Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $418.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $401.00 to $418.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

Shares of LULU traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,065. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

