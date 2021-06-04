Barclays Lowers Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Equal Weight

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

