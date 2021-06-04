Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,224,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821,463 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,920,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,266 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $155,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,499 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,087,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,787,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $114,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.