Base Protocol Price Tops $1.90 on Top Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 53.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $63,128.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00005038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00078656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.92 or 0.01022575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,885.21 or 0.10294702 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053503 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 917,036 coins and its circulating supply is 642,296 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

