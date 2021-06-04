Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) Trading Down 6.7%

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASX)’s stock price fell 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 81,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 265,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BASX)

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides wellsite services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. Its Well Servicing segment provides services performed with a mobile well servicing rig and ancillary equipment, such as well completion services involving the preparation of newly drilled wells; maintenance work involving removal, repair, and replacement of down-hole equipment and components; well workovers, including deepening, adding productive zones, isolating intervals, or repairing casings required by the operation into and out of the well, or removing equipment from the well bore; and plugging and abandonment services, as well as workover rigs.

