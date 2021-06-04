BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Shares Down 0.4%

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.85 and last traded at C$7.86. 15,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 85,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price target on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of BBTV in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BBTV from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get BBTV alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.48 million and a PE ratio of -9.97.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.