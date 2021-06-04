Bean Cash Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $189.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bean Cash

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,196,125,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official website is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

