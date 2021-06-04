BeatzCoin (BTZC) Market Cap Achieves $4.67 Million

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $152.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000429 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00091763 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

