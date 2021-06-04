BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading Down 39% This Week

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $25.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000436 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001951 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00092137 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

